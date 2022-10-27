ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

ASEAN stresses need for 'time-bound' Myanmar peace plan

Foreign ministers discuss options ahead of bloc's summit next month

ASEAN foreign ministers expressed frustration over the lack of progress in resolving Myanmar's civil conflict at a meeting on Oct. 27, at a meeting in Jakarta. (Pool photo)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday agreed on the need for a "time-bound" peace plan for crisis-hit Myanmar, ahead of the bloc's annual summit next month.

In a statement from the chair, issued after a special meeting on the Myanmar issue, the ASEAN ministers "reaffirmed the importance and relevance of the 5PC [Five-Point Consensus], and underscored the need to further strengthen its implementation through concrete, practical and time-bound actions."

