Myanmar Crisis

ASEAN to engage Myanmar in 'troika' model to cool political unrest

Current, previous and next chairs to work together, seeking a sustainable approach

The seat reserved for the leader of Myanmar is left empty during the plenary session at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on Sept. 5.   © Pool/AP
RAMON ROYANDOYAN, TSUBASA SURUGA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Tuesday to tackle political unrest in Myanmar by having three of the group's member countries work together to engage with the military regime.

The task of shepherding ASEAN leaders into action now will fall to the current, previous and next chairs of the regional bloc, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said. This responsibility has belonged solely to whichever country has held the current yearly chair since the Myanmar military takeover in 2021.

