ASEAN to engage Myanmar in 'troika' model to cool political unrest

JAKARTA -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Tuesday to tackle political unrest in Myanmar by having three of the group's member countries work together to engage with the military regime.

The task of shepherding ASEAN leaders into action now will fall to the current, previous and next chairs of the regional bloc, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said. This responsibility has belonged solely to whichever country has held the current yearly chair since the Myanmar military takeover in 2021.