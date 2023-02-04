ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

ASEAN urges unity on Myanmar peace plan, avoids splitting bloc

Indonesia works to paper over splits shown in December meeting

ASEAN's foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta, which ended on Feb. 4, reaffirmed their common position on the conflict in Myanmar. (Photo courtesy of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

JAKARTA -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday concluded their first ministerial summit of the year after two days of talks, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states showed "unity" on the implementation of a peace plan for crisis-hit Myanmar.

Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's foreign minister, who holds the group's rotating chairmanship, said ASEAN has deliberated on and proposed the implementation of a peace plan with broad support from the group. Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister was barred from attending the meeting.

Read Next

Latest On Myanmar Crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close