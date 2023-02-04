ASEAN urges unity on Myanmar peace plan, avoids splitting bloc

JAKARTA -- Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday concluded their first ministerial summit of the year after two days of talks, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states showed "unity" on the implementation of a peace plan for crisis-hit Myanmar.

Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's foreign minister, who holds the group's rotating chairmanship, said ASEAN has deliberated on and proposed the implementation of a peace plan with broad support from the group. Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister was barred from attending the meeting.