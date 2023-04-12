Deadly Myanmar airstrike heaps pressure on ASEAN ahead of summit

TAIPEI/YANGON -- An international outcry over a Myanmar military airstrike that killed at least 50 and possibly over 100 civilians on Tuesday has added pressure on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address the violence in its member state, ahead of the bloc's summit in early May.

The condemnations from within Myanmar as well as Japan, Taiwan and Western governments have also highlighted urgent calls to ban exports of jet fuel and weapons to the military regime, while again exposing how little neighboring countries have done to stop such killings.