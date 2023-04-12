ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Deadly Myanmar airstrike heaps pressure on ASEAN ahead of summit

Indonesia thought to be seeking bloc statement on attack; Japan, Taiwan join outcry

Myanmar fighter jets are seen behind the country's flag during a parade: Tuesday's airstrike has amplified calls to ban exports of jet fuel and weapons to the military regime.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, and Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

TAIPEI/YANGON -- An international outcry over a Myanmar military airstrike that killed at least 50 and possibly over 100 civilians on Tuesday has added pressure on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address the violence in its member state, ahead of the bloc's summit in early May.

The condemnations from within Myanmar as well as Japan, Taiwan and Western governments have also highlighted urgent calls to ban exports of jet fuel and weapons to the military regime, while again exposing how little neighboring countries have done to stop such killings.

Read Next

Latest On Myanmar Crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close