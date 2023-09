BANGKOK/YANGON -- From infrastructure to consumer goods, Chinese and Thai companies have expanded in Myanmar as their countries maintain relations with the Western-sanctioned military-led government.

Than Swe, Myanmar's military-appointed deputy prime minister and foreign minister, met with China's ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai, on Aug. 30 in the capital, Naypyitaw. The two diplomats discussed strengthening bilateral relations and accelerating joint projects, a state-owned newspaper reports.