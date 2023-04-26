ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

India hosts '1.5' informal Myanmar talks amid flurry of diplomacy

Critics say engagement undercuts ASEAN's freeze on generals

Yangon on April 10: Diplomacy toward Myanmar's regime is intensifying, clashing with ASEAN's official stance of excluding the military leadership.   © AP
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, and GWEN ROBINSON, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large | Myanmar

TAIPEI/CHIANG MAI -- An India-hosted round of alternative negotiations with Myanmar has produced informal agreements to reduce violence on "all sides," curb transnational crime and expedite humanitarian aid to the conflict-wracked country, according to a source directly involved, cranking up pressure on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to adjust its own diplomacy.

India organized a "Track 1.5 meeting" on Myanmar this week in New Delhi as a follow-up to a similar meeting in Bangkok last month. In addition to Indian officials, think tank experts and midlevel representatives of Myanmar's military regime, five other ASEAN countries took part: Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, with Indonesia present as the organization's rotating chair.

