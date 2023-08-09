Key Singapore bank UOB moves to cut off Myanmar

BANGKOK -- A key Singaporean bank is cutting off counterparts in Myanmar, ending correspondent bank relationships in a move that could significantly restrict the military regime's access to the global financial system.

In a confidential note sent to Myanmar banks last week, United Overseas Bank said it would restrict all incoming and outgoing payments to and from Myanmar accounts, allowing funds to be moved only between accounts held with the bank. It also announced tough new curbs on Visa card and Mastercard transactions for Myanmar individuals and banks, which would restrict their dealings only to accounts within UOB. In addition, nostro foreign currency accounts that Myanmar banks hold at UOB's Hong Kong branch would be closed, it said.