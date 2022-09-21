ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Kirin pulls arbitration request in venture with Myanmar military

Japanese beverage maker moves forward with exit from country

Kirin had hoped to continue selling beer in Myanmar after the dissolution of the joint venture but it was not able to do so.
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

TOKYO -- Japan's Kirin Holdings has withdrawn its request for arbitration over the termination of a joint-venture partnership with a Myanmar company that it had filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Kirin announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kirin withdrew the arbitration request, while its joint-venture partner, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company, on the same day withdrew its request for liquidation of the joint venture, Myanmar Brewery, that it had filed with a local court. Both sides agreed to withdraw their petitions as Kirin has decided to sell its stake in the joint venture.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close