ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar building projects worth $1.3bn frozen since army took power

Double whammy of political instability and COVID leave developers out-of-pocket

A complex of four buildings called "Yoma Central" near Yangon Central railway station, is under construction on July 22. Before the change in government, work on the site was frenetic, but there are no workers there now.
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Seventeen months after the military seized power in Myanmar, many real estate development projects in the country, once viewed as having great growth potential by foreign investors, stand incomplete. Until the dark cloud over the economic future of the Southeast Asian nation clears, these projects are unlikely to be restarted.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close