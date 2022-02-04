ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar citizens oppose military takeover on social media

Nikkei reporters sample 250 million tweets protesting crackdown

Myanmar citizens are resisting the takeover and continuing their campaign for democracy. Young people have chosen social media as their main battlefield.
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

TOKYO -- In the year since the military seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1, 2021. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a human rights group, has tallied 1,513 deaths by army gunfire or torture as of Feb. 3 this year. Citizens are resisting the takeover and continuing their campaign for democracy. Protesters, especially young people, have chosen social media as their main battlefield.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more