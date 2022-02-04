TOKYO -- In the year since the military seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1, 2021. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a human rights group, has tallied 1,513 deaths by army gunfire or torture as of Feb. 3 this year. Citizens are resisting the takeover and continuing their campaign for democracy. Protesters, especially young people, have chosen social media as their main battlefield.
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar citizens oppose military takeover on social media
Nikkei reporters sample 250 million tweets protesting crackdown