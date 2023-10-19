ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar clashes engulf refugee camp, air base and bridges

Insurgent groups skip cease-fire anniversary ceremony in protest of violence

Myanmar's military is accused of conducting an airstrike on a refugee camp in Kachin state that killed 29 people, including children.    © AP
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- The internecine conflict between Myanmar's military and insurgent groups has spilled into a refugee camp with deadly consequences, and the violence also has destroyed bridges serving key transportation arteries.

The Karen National Union and two other ethnic militant groups released a statement Oct. 12 declaring they would not participate in the eighth anniversary commemoration of the signing of the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA). The military government hosted the event Sunday in the capital, Naypyitaw.

