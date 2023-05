BANGKOK -- Fighting between ethnic rebels and the Myanmar military near the border with Thailand has stalled a massive economic development project that aims to promote trade among Mekong Delta countries.

The East-West Economic Corridor, which stretches some 1,700 kilometers across Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, was nearly complete before clashes erupted after the military took control of the government over two years ago. The clashes appear unlikely to stop anytime soon.