BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar property conglomerate Yoma Group has hunkered down in survival mode since the military took control of the government two years ago, tightening its belt and waiting for the tides to change.

"There's been a shift in mindset," J.R. Ching, chief financial officer of Yoma Strategic Holdings, told Nikkei. "Before 2020, there was a mindset of significant growth."