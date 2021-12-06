ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar court hands Suu Kyi 4 years in prison in 1st verdict

Ruling likely to slam door on deposed leader's involvement in nation's politics

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi could face more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- A court in military-ruled Myanmar handed down its first verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, sentencing the deposed leader to four years in prison for incitement against the military and violating COVID-19 restrictions, sources familiar with the matter said, as the military regime evidently aims at shutting Suu Kyi out of politics.

