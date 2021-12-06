BANGKOK/YANGON -- A court in military-ruled Myanmar handed down its first verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, sentencing the deposed leader to four years in prison for incitement against the military and violating COVID-19 restrictions, sources familiar with the matter said, as the military regime evidently aims at shutting Suu Kyi out of politics.
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar court hands Suu Kyi 4 years in prison in 1st verdict
Ruling likely to slam door on deposed leader's involvement in nation's politics