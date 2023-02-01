ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar extends state of emergency, likely pushing back polls

Announcement follows regime statement blaming violence by pro-democracy groups

Myanmar's junta chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. The military regime on Feb. 1 announced that it would extend the nationwide state of emergency for another six months. (File photo by Reuters)
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime on Wednesday announced that it will extend the nationwide state of emergency for another six months, likely delaying general elections that had been expected by August.

The announcement, which was made public through a state-owned media report, came a day after the National Defense and Security Council, consisting of senior members of the military and government, met in the capital, Naypyitaw, and issued a statement blaming pro-democracy, anti-military groups that are "committing of killings innocent people, blowing up public places, posing armed intimidation and coercion on the people." The groups, it said, include the National Unity Government, the parallel government formed by exiled lawmakers and others who declared armed resistance in September 2021.

