BANGKOK/YANGON -- The number of Myanmar students who took matriculation exams this year fell to one-fifth of the level during the time of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi before the military seized power in February 2021.

The Ministry of Education held the exam from March 8 to 18, and only 160,000 students took it. In the last exam held before the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2019, more than 910,000 students participated.