BANGKOK -- Myanmar's economic capital of Yangon plans to introduce an electric-bus network, mapping out routes and installing charging stations in a nod to the ambitions of the country's military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

The city unveiled the plans at a meeting of a national electric-vehicle development steering committee, a state-owned newspaper reported in late July. Research results showed possible locations for charging stations, such as at bus stops and shopping facilities.