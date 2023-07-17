Myanmar kids in Thailand pull off U.S. high school diploma miracle

BANGKOK -- Akar Htun was studying electronic engineering at a vocational college in February of 2021 when the Myanmar military unseated his country's government, throwing the nation into turmoil and motivating regular Myanmar citizens to fight for the democracy that had been pulled out from under them.

The electronic engineering student was among those who made this transition as he thought to help groups standing against military rule. But that life has also given way to another: The 25-year-old has since fled to Thailand and found a school that has allowed him to re-imagine a brighter future for himself and his country.