Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar land mine danger grows as military rings Chinese assets

Experts say regime desperate to offer Beijing 'stability' for projects

Myanmar security forces guard the construction of a fence near the China-backed Letpadaung copper mine in 2014. Reports and activists now say the mine is ringed with land mines. (File photo by AP) 
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- When Myanmar government troops clashed with armed, pro-democracy resistance forces in the country's northwestern Sagaing region in early June, concern grew over the dangers lurking beneath the ground -- particularly around a Chinese-run copper mine in the area.

After multiple failed attempts, the military regime that seized power in February 2021 was attempting to root out rebels so that resource extraction could proceed unhindered. But expert observers noted that the government's tactics for protecting the Letpadaung copper mine and other Chinese interests include ringing them with antipersonnel land mines.

