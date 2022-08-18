Myanmar military drives itself into corner on violent crackdowns

TOKYO -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was livid with anger, lashing out at Myanmar for its recent executions of four democracy activists, at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh on Aug. 3. "All ASEAN members are deeply disappointed," said Hun Sen, who chaired the conference, in his opening remarks.

Since it seized power in February last year, Myanmar's military has continued to crack down on the country's citizens. The following April, ASEAN and Myanmar reached a five-point agreement, including an immediate end to violence, but the regime has blatantly ignored the accord and thus has been shut out of major ASEAN conferences, including the one on Aug. 3.