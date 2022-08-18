ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar military drives itself into corner on violent crackdowns

Regime learns election gimmicks from Thailand but not how to avoid a bloodbath

Myanmar's military chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, presides over an army parade in Naypyitaw in March 2021.   © Reuters
TORU TAKAHASHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Myanmar

TOKYO -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was livid with anger, lashing out at Myanmar for its recent executions of four democracy activists, at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh on Aug. 3. "All ASEAN members are deeply disappointed," said Hun Sen, who chaired the conference, in his opening remarks.

Since it seized power in February last year, Myanmar's military has continued to crack down on the country's citizens. The following April, ASEAN and Myanmar reached a five-point agreement, including an immediate end to violence, but the regime has blatantly ignored the accord and thus has been shut out of major ASEAN conferences, including the one on Aug. 3.

