BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military government has imposed martial law in three more townships in the country's northwest, state-run media reported Thursday.

The expansion in the Sagaing region follows the declaration of martial law in 37 of Myanmar's 330 townships on Feb. 2. The latest move brings the total to 47, including the seven townships -- among them part of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city -- where it was imposed shortly after the military takeover in 2021.