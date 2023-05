BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military regime has procured more than $1 billion worth of arms and raw materials for weapons production from international suppliers since it ousted a democratically elected government in February 2021, a 10-month investigation by a United Nations-linked body has found.

Russia, China, Singapore, India and Thailand were top suppliers to the military, according to the investigation led by Tom Andrews, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.