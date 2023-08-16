ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar military regime to withdraw from chairing ASEAN in 2026

Prolonged crisis prompts decision to skip country's turn, sources say

Indonesia hosted the East Asia Summit foreign ministers' meeting in July. ASEAN chairs host meetings with countries outside the bloc, which would make Myanmar's year awkward.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

YANGON/BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military government will withdraw from chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2026, according to diplomatic sources in the bloc, as the country's prolonged political crisis strains the regional grouping.

With major ASEAN member states refusing to allow the military regime to participate in summits and other meetings, the leadership in Naypyitaw is understood to have decided that it would not be able to act as chair. The military ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and has resisted the bloc's efforts to resolve the crisis.

Read Next

Latest On Myanmar Crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more