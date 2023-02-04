ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar military steps up anti-rebel fight with expanded martial law

Latest move fuels concern of further instability and conflict

People's Defense Force members in eastern Myanmar in 2021.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Tensions in Myanmar are expected to escalate after the military government declared martial law in 37 of the country's 330 townships, signaling a renewed effort to wipe out the resistance.

The move, which came on Thursday, a day after authorities extended a national state of emergency by six months, largely affects areas with heavy fighting between the military and rebel groups. A quarter or more of townships in the Sagaing region and Chin state in the northwest, as well as in Kayah state in the east, are now under martial law.

