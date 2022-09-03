Myanmar mobile carriers weigh options as military tightens grip

BANGKOK -- Myanmar telecommunications providers are exploring their next steps under the country's military government, as concerns over privacy and other human rights violations drive away foreign players that helped drive the sector's explosive growth.

Telenor Myanmar, a former arm of Norwegian telecom provider Telenor, rebranded in June as Advancing Telecommunications of Myanmar, or ATOM. Billboards in Yangon have been plastered with ATOM ads under an aggressive campaign to build recognition for the new brand.