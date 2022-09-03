ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar mobile carriers weigh options as military tightens grip

Ex-Telenor unit rebrands as ATOM while Qatar's Ooredoo considers exit

ATOM has been running an aggressive advertising campaign in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, since rebranding in June.
Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Myanmar telecommunications providers are exploring their next steps under the country's military government, as concerns over privacy and other human rights violations drive away foreign players that helped drive the sector's explosive growth.

Telenor Myanmar, a former arm of Norwegian telecom provider Telenor, rebranded in June as Advancing Telecommunications of Myanmar, or ATOM. Billboards in Yangon have been plastered with ATOM ads under an aggressive campaign to build recognition for the new brand.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close