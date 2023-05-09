Myanmar overshadows ASEAN summit talks on economy, South China Sea

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia -- The crisis in Myanmar and a brazen attack on an Association of Southeast Asian Nations humanitarian convoy there are overshadowing the regional bloc's summit this week, with Indonesia and Singapore condemning the violence.

Eight leaders of the 10-member ASEAN are set to kick off the two-day summit on Wednesday in the resort area of Labuan Bajo, on the eastern Indonesian island of Flores. Leaders from Myanmar's military regime were not invited, while Thailand, which is holding general elections on Sunday, will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai.