Myanmar regime fails to unseat pro-resistance UN ambassador

BANGKOK/ YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime has failed to unseat an envoy to the United Nations who was appointed by the democratically elected but ousted government under Aung San Suu Kyi, dealing a blow to the army's quest for international recognition.

A nine-member U.N. credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the U.S., has agreed to defer a decision on the crisis-torn Southeast Asian country's representation, leaving incumbent ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun in his seat for now, two diplomats with knowledge of the process told Nikkei Asia.