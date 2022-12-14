ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar regime fails to unseat pro-resistance UN ambassador

Moscow stops short of backing removal of Kyaw Moe Tun as committee defers decision

A U.N. committee has decided to keep Kyaw Moe Tun in his seat as Myanmar's ambassador for the time being, according to sources.   © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU and DOMINIC OO, Contributing writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/ YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime has failed to unseat an envoy to the United Nations who was appointed by the democratically elected but ousted government under Aung San Suu Kyi, dealing a blow to the army's quest for international recognition.

A nine-member U.N. credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the U.S., has agreed to defer a decision on the crisis-torn Southeast Asian country's representation, leaving incumbent ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun in his seat for now, two diplomats with knowledge of the process told Nikkei Asia.

