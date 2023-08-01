Myanmar regime partially pardons Suu Kyi, cutting her sentence

YANGON/BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military regime announced on Tuesday that it has granted amnesty to pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on some but not all of her convictions, reducing her sentence from 33 years to 27.

State-run TV said the military had pardoned her on five of 19 charges on which she was found guilty. The Nobel peace laureate was taken into custody during the February 2021 military takeover that ousted her elected government, and later sentenced for corruption and other allegations her supporters and many experts insist are trumped up.