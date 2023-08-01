ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar regime partially pardons Suu Kyi, cutting her sentence

Move announced on state TV as military faces pressure at home and abroad

Aung San Suu Kyi was taken into custody during the February 2021 military takeover and sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison, for corruption and other alleged crimes.   © AP
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

YANGON/BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military regime announced on Tuesday that it has granted amnesty to pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on some but not all of her convictions, reducing her sentence from 33 years to 27.

State-run TV said the military had pardoned her on five of 19 charges on which she was found guilty. The Nobel peace laureate was taken into custody during the February 2021 military takeover that ousted her elected government, and later sentenced for corruption and other allegations her supporters and many experts insist are trumped up.

