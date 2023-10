BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime has made its first major wage reform since seizing power on Feb. 1, 2021, with the first minimum wage increase since 2018, raising workers' wages up by over 20% in an effort to win support from citizens suffering from soaring prices.

According to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper on Sunday, the new wage will be effective from Oct. 1 in all places of work and factories nationwide, regardless of sector.