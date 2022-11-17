Myanmar releases ex-UK envoy, Aussie economist, Japan filmmaker

TAIPEI/YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime has released former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against the generals.

The three are among nearly 6,000 prisoners who have been released, according to the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC), the official name of the regime's governing body. Htein Lin, Bowman's husband and a Burmese artist, is also among the released.