Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar resistance urges Taiwan, Japan to reject 'sham polls'

Parallel government appeals to Asian democracies after 40 parties dissolved

Myanmar's Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council, conducts an inspection during a parade to commemorate the 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw on March 27. (Photo by Htet Aung Phyoe)
THOMPSON CHAU and DOMINIC OO, Contributing writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's parallel government has called on Taiwan, Japan and other democracies in Asia to reject the military regime's plans to stage heavily vetted elections intended to legitimize its rule.

The appeal to governments in Asia follows last week's dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and 39 other parties for refusing to comply with a tough new Political Party Registration Law. The dissolved parties collectively won 89% of seats in the 2020 general election that was annulled by the regime.

