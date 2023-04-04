Myanmar resistance urges Taiwan, Japan to reject 'sham polls'

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's parallel government has called on Taiwan, Japan and other democracies in Asia to reject the military regime's plans to stage heavily vetted elections intended to legitimize its rule.

The appeal to governments in Asia follows last week's dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and 39 other parties for refusing to comply with a tough new Political Party Registration Law. The dissolved parties collectively won 89% of seats in the 2020 general election that was annulled by the regime.