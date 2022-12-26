ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to hear final rulings on Friday

Nobel Peace Prize winner has already been sentenced to 26 years in prison

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a news conference in Tokyo on Oct. 9, 2018. (File photo by Reuters) 
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's pro-democracy leader, will hear her final rulings in a military court on Friday, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

The final arguments for the last five remaining charges against Suu Kyi took place at the closed-door court inside Naypyitaw prison on Monday. 
 
Suu Kyi is accused of violating anti-corruption laws for breaching financial regulations regarding the procurement and hiring of helicopters. One person told Nikkei that the lawyer of Suu Kyi pleaded not guilty because the lawsuits are based on baseless accusations.
 
Since the Myanmar military overthrew Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in February 2021, she has been charged with 19 criminal violations, including breaching the official secret act, incitement against the military, and violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

