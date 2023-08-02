ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'pardon' sets stage for new diplomatic theater

Generals have reasons to strike softer tone -- and to think the world may buy it

Aung San Suu Kyi still faces a 27-year sentence for charges her former economic adviser called "absurd." (File photo by EPA/Jiji) 
GWEN ROBINSON, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- If Aung San Suu Kyi had the right to speak out, it is unlikely she would thank Myanmar's military regime for its decision to release her from a harsh prison into a state-managed residence and reduce her 33-year combined sentence by a paltry six years. Yet headlines declaring the ousted leader had been "pardoned" dominated media coverage on Tuesday, while some analysts suggested the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC) had suddenly softened its position.

Suu Kyi's former economic adviser, Sean Turnell, summed up the news in a blog post for the Lowy Institute: "This is all out of an old playbook in Myanmar. ... Cynics, the ignorant, the gullible, and various vested interests in military rule in Myanmar will loudly exclaim this news as a positive development signifying real change. It is not."

