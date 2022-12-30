ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 years, bringing total to 33

Verdicts on democracy icon seen as hasty move by military regime ahead of election

Aung San Suu Kyi in Beijing in April 2019, when she was Myanmar's state counselor.   © Pool/Getty Images
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty on the last remaining corruption charges against her on Friday and sentenced to seven years by a regional court set up by the military, a source close to the trial told Nikkei Asia, bringing her total prison term to 33 years.

The trial against the country's former state counselor was held in a closed-door court in Naypyitaw. The military regime has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's lawyers to keep information on her from going public.

