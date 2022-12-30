Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 years, bringing total to 33

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty on the last remaining corruption charges against her on Friday and sentenced to seven years by a regional court set up by the military, a source close to the trial told Nikkei Asia, bringing her total prison term to 33 years.

The trial against the country's former state counselor was held in a closed-door court in Naypyitaw. The military regime has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's lawyers to keep information on her from going public.