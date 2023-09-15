ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's ex-ruling NLD party warns on Suu Kyi's health condition

Ex-leader said to not be receiving adequate medical care, food or accommodations

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is said to be in deteriorating health, and her whereabouts are unclear.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's former ruling party, the National League for Democracy, said in a statement on Thursday that it is "particularly concerned" over the health condition of its deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming that the military government is intentionally risking her life.

Suu Kyi has been taken hostage for use as "an intermediary" for the survival of the military government, which keeps detaining her "in secret places without giving her any of the rights of a political prisoner," the NLD said.

