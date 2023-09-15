Myanmar's ex-ruling NLD party warns on Suu Kyi's health condition

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Myanmar's former ruling party, the National League for Democracy, said in a statement on Thursday that it is "particularly concerned" over the health condition of its deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming that the military government is intentionally risking her life.

Suu Kyi has been taken hostage for use as "an intermediary" for the survival of the military government, which keeps detaining her "in secret places without giving her any of the rights of a political prisoner," the NLD said.