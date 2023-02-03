Myanmar's extended state of emergency draws global outcry

BANGKOK -- The Myanmar military's decision to extend the nationwide state of emergency by six months has drawn condemnation at home and abroad, with the move widely seen as delaying the country's general elections and transition to civilian rule.

"The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime's decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military's illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, using the former name of the country.