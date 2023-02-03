ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's extended state of emergency draws global outcry

U.S. blasts move to prolong 'illegitimate rule and suffering'

A protester holds a picture of Myanmar military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Feb. 1, the second anniversary of Myanmar's takeover by its military.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- The Myanmar military's decision to extend the nationwide state of emergency by six months has drawn condemnation at home and abroad, with the move widely seen as delaying the country's general elections and transition to civilian rule.

"The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime's decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military's illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, using the former name of the country.

Read Next

Latest On Myanmar Crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close