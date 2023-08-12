ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's oldest resistance force KNU signals a new era

Leaders meet press, challenge military regime and promise transformation

Soldiers of the Karen National Union (KNU) stand guard during a 70th anniversary event in 2019.   © Reuters
GWEN ROBINSON, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large | Myanmar

MAE SOT, Thailand -- Leaders of the Karen National Union, one of Myanmar's oldest and largest ethnic armed groups, have issued a fresh challenge to the military regime, saying they no longer recognize an earlier peace agreement and will intensify their resistance while strengthening alliances with other groups.

Since Myanmar's armed forces seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, the KNU has taken a key role in protecting and supporting thousands of activists, army defectors, civil servants and people's defense force volunteer fighters who fled the main cities to territory under the organization's control in eastern Myanmar. It has also put up ferocious resistance to heavy attacks by regime forces.

