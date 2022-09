BANGKOK -- The sentencing in Myanmar of former U.K. ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband, Burmese artist Htein Lin, to one-year prison terms Friday by a military-controlled court has sunk bilateral relations to a new low and eradicated any remaining confidence in the regime among the business community.

Bowman, who served as U.K. ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, and her husband were arrested Aug. 24 on charges of violating immigration laws, and held in Yangon detention centers.