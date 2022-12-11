Myanmar's urban hangouts recover as people tire of politics

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Restaurants and bars in Myanmar's cities that cater to better-off customers are stirring to life, as young people grow weary of the political strife that has racked the country since the military seized power in February 2021.

New upscale cafes are doing a booming in trade in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, offering the country's anxious youth somewhere to unwind. "Our cafe is getting popular through social media because it has photogenic spots," a staff member from the Time Off Cafe told Nikkei Asia. The shop opened in April.