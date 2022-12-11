ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar's urban hangouts recover as people tire of politics

Young people stressed by social unrest seek solace among friends

A coffee shop in Yangon, which opened last year, offers a place for people made anxious by political and civil strife to relax.
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Restaurants and bars in Myanmar's cities that cater to better-off customers are stirring to life, as young people grow weary of the political strife that has racked the country since the military seized power in February 2021.

New upscale cafes are doing a booming in trade in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, offering the country's anxious youth somewhere to unwind. "Our cafe is getting popular through social media because it has photogenic spots," a staff member from the Time Off Cafe told Nikkei Asia. The shop opened in April.

