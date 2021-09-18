ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar shadow government sets up office in South Korea

First 'mission' in Asia for democratically elected leaders overthrown by military

A protester objecting to the Myanmar military's takeover of the country in Seoul on April 10.   © AP
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Myanmar's pro-democracy camp opposing the military regime that took over the country has established a representative office in South Korea.

This is the National Unity Government's first representative office in Asia, having already set up in the U.S., the U.K., France, Czech Republic and Australia.

The pro-democracy camp launched its first-ever representative office in the U.S. in February, according to NUG members. This was followed by the opening of the Czech office in May.

"The representatives have been officially appointed, and their credentials have been provided to diplomatic officials in those countries," said an NUG official.

The NUG was formed in April by lawmakers of the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, and others. Its activities have mostly been carried out online.

The NUG has been trying to win recognition from the international community as the legitimate government of Myanmar while the military, which assumed power on Feb. 1, tightens its control of the country.

Establishing a representative office alone does not mean that a host nation has officially recognized the NUG, but it could facilitate dialogue. In early August, the U.S. Department of State officially announced for the first time that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with NUG foreign minister Zin Mar Aung online.

Many South Koreans have taken a strong interest in the suppression of democracy in Myanmar partly because it carries echoes of the Gwangju Uprising of 1980 -- protests against martial law imposed by the South Korean military that took control through a coup and brutal crackdown.

Still Seoul declined to say much about the opening of the NUG's representative office on the outskirts of Seoul, noting only that it is aware the NUG appointed a representative for South Korea.

The military regime designated the NUG as a terrorist organization in May.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more