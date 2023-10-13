ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar steps up corruption crackdown amid economic pressure

Key economic policy leaders sentenced to 20 years

Anti-corruption efforts led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing may be aimed at appeasing a general public hurting under sharp inflation.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Several prominent officials in Myanmar have been detained and found guilty of corruption as the country's military government grapples with mounting economic headwinds, from a rapidly weakening currency to inflation.

A military tribunal sentenced former Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun to a 20-year term "equal to a life sentence," the Myanmar Ministry of Information announced Tuesday. He was accused of accepting bribes and lining his pockets during his time leading Myanmar's economic policies, though his specific charges were not disclosed.

