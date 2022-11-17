ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar to release ex-UK envoy, Aussie economist, Japan filmmaker

Freeing 6,000, military regime attempts to alter narrative about its failures

Former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, left, Australian economist Sean Turnell and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota were among 6,000 prisoners released from prison by Myanmar's desperate military regime on Nov. 17. (Source photos by AP and Kyodo)
Thompson Chau and Dominic Oo, contributing writers | Myanmar

TAIPEI/YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime said on Thursday that it would release former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against its generals.

According to the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC), the official name of the regime's governing body, the three are among nearly 6,000 prisoners who are to be released. Htein Lin, Bowman's husband and a Burmese artist, is also among the group. Nikkei Asia has been unable to directly confirm whether the detainees have been released yet.

