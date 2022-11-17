Myanmar to release ex-UK envoy, Aussie economist, Japan filmmaker

TAIPEI/YANGON -- Myanmar's military regime said on Thursday that it would release former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against its generals.

According to the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC), the official name of the regime's governing body, the three are among nearly 6,000 prisoners who are to be released. Htein Lin, Bowman's husband and a Burmese artist, is also among the group. Nikkei Asia has been unable to directly confirm whether the detainees have been released yet.