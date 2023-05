BANGKOK -- Around 20 Rohingya refugees visited their home state of Rakhine in Myanmar on Friday, as part of a push by the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their repatriation.

Over 700,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority fled Myanmar in 2017 to escape a deadly military crackdown, with many ending up in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. Friday marked the first visit to Myanmar by these refugees since.