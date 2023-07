JAKARTA -- Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday confirmed that he recently met with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was "in good health."

Don said he had met the imprisoned Nobel peace laureate on Sunday, adding that Suu Kyi sent a message to Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers convening in Jakarta this week to "encourage dialogue" and to "try to find a way to settle" the bloody conflict in her country.