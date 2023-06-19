Thailand-led regional meeting on Myanmar divides ASEAN

BANGKOK -- Thailand on Monday convened a third regional meeting with representatives of Myanmar's military regime in a move that has further divided the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Seven ASEAN countries were represented -- Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam -- as well as China and India. Only Thailand, Laos and Myanmar sent their foreign ministers to the resort city of Pattaya. Key ASEAN members including current chair Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore skipped the hastily organized event.