ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

Thailand-led regional meeting on Myanmar divides ASEAN

Move by caretaker government angers bloc's chair Indonesia

Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on February 1.   © Reuters
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer and GWEN ROBINSON, Nikkei Asia editor-at-large | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Thailand on Monday convened a third regional meeting with representatives of Myanmar's military regime in a move that has further divided the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Seven ASEAN countries were represented -- Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam -- as well as China and India. Only Thailand, Laos and Myanmar sent their foreign ministers to the resort city of Pattaya. Key ASEAN members including current chair Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore skipped the hastily organized event.

Read Next

Latest On Myanmar Crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close