Thailand's PTT halts fuel storage project in Myanmar, citing unrest

BANGKOK -- A subsidiary under Thailand's state-owned energy giant PTT will suspend oil transport and storage operations in Myanmar over "violence and unrest" in the country, the company announced a week after losing one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds as an investor.

The subsidiary, PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR), holds a 35% stake in Bright Energy, a joint venture formed in 2019 with a unit under Myanmar conglomerate Kanbawza Group. Bright Energy had been constructing an oil storage terminal near Yangon, which was expected to be the biggest in Myanmar.