BANGKOK/YANGON -- The U.S. will downgrade its diplomatic relations with Myanmar, with the incumbent American ambassador, Thomas Vajda, returning home later this month and Washington deciding not to send a successor, Nikkei Asia has learned.

"Deputy chief of mission Deborah Lynn will assume duties as charge d'affaires at [the] U.S. Embassy Rangoon upon Ambassador Vajda's departure," a State Department spokesperson responded to Nikkei by email.