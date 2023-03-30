Uniqlo owner joins clothiers exiting Myanmar

YANGON/TOKYO -- Global clothing retailers such as Japan's Fast Retailing and U.K. giant Marks & Spencer are ending outsourced production in Myanmar, driven off by human rights and labor concerns as well as difficulties conducting operations.

Myanmar's military takeover in February 2021 prompted an exodus by foreign companies, particularly those that held joint ventures with local partners linked to the military. The regime has crushed protests against its takeover, and is accused of widespread human rights abuses.