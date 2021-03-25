ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

Coast Guard warns ships against falling objects

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on March 5, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.   © Reuters
North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) -- North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, Japan's defense ministry said on Thursday, adding the projectile had not fallen within Japanese territory.

"It may have been a ballistic missile. It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan's exclusive economic zone," a defense ministry spokesman said.

Earlier the Japanese coast guard warned ships against coming close to any fallen objects and instead asking them to provide related information to the coast guard. 

