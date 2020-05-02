ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
N Korea at crossroads

Kim Jong Un resumes public activity, state media reports

North Korean leader attends completion of fertilizer plant

In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea.    © AP

SEOUL (Reuters) -- North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.

Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

